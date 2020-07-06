Edward Mehalic, 79, of Apollo, died peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 11, 1940, in Latrobe and was a son of the late John Sr. and Ann (Rozinsky) Mehalic. Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Prior to retiring, he was employed as an environmental contractor. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Edward was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. He loved NASCAR and was previously on a Sprint car team. Edward was an excellent mechanic and will be remembered as always tinkering with things, which he was very good at. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia E. (Dokmanovich) Mehalic, in June 2020; and brothers, Rich and John. Edward will be greatly missed by his loving son, Jason (Gretchen), of Apollo; daughter, Jennifer (Mark), of New Jersey; and a number of nieces and nephews. Edward was the proud grandfather of Ethan, Ava and Sophia, all of whom will especially miss him. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services for Edward will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Father Daniel Ulishney of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's memory may be made to a local veterans organization of your choice. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.