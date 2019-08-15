|
|
Edward O. "Sonny" Solomon, 86, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 23, 1933, in Russellton and was a son of the late Orville and Irene (Micklow) Solomon. Sonny grew up living in Russellton most of his life. He was a 1951 graduate of West Deer High School. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of airman first class and stationed in Puerto Rico. He worked for several companies and retired from Liberty Owens Ford. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, and several local organizations such as the American Legion and the Owl's Club, which he and his father ran for several years. He was a huge fan of local NCAA and professional sport teams. He was an avid golfer, played on the golf league at Rose Ridge, and enjoyed playing poker with his buddies on Friday nights. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Zaborowski) Solomon; his children, Sandra Dattola, of West Deer, and Daniel (Tracy) Solomon, of Fredrick, Md.; grandchildren, Ron Dattola, Cori Dattola-Shirey, Jena (Taylor Oakes) Dattola, Danyeil Morgan, Josh Elsbree and Natalie Solomon; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A Catholic funeral Mass will follow in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Sonny will be laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sonny's name may be sent to Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Road, No. 300, New Kensington, PA 15068. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019