The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward O. Solomon


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward O. Solomon Obituary
Edward O. "Sonny" Solomon, 86, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 23, 1933, in Russellton and was a son of the late Orville and Irene (Micklow) Solomon. Sonny grew up living in Russellton most of his life. He was a 1951 graduate of West Deer High School. He proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of airman first class and stationed in Puerto Rico. He worked for several companies and retired from Liberty Owens Ford. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, and several local organizations such as the American Legion and the Owl's Club, which he and his father ran for several years. He was a huge fan of local NCAA and professional sport teams. He was an avid golfer, played on the golf league at Rose Ridge, and enjoyed playing poker with his buddies on Friday nights. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Zaborowski) Solomon; his children, Sandra Dattola, of West Deer, and Daniel (Tracy) Solomon, of Fredrick, Md.; grandchildren, Ron Dattola, Cori Dattola-Shirey, Jena (Taylor Oakes) Dattola, Danyeil Morgan, Josh Elsbree and Natalie Solomon; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A Catholic funeral Mass will follow in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Sonny will be laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sonny's name may be sent to Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Road, No. 300, New Kensington, PA 15068. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now