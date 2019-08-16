|
Edward R. Nedrow passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with his friend by his side. He was born July 29, 1956, and was a son of the late Helen T. and Edward James Nedrow. He is survived by his three sisters, Sandy Hughes, Shirley House and Nina Nedrow. Ed was not married, but he shared his life with his two cats, which he loved, Natasha and Midnight. He was recently retired from Management Science Associates. Ed was a member of the Lower Burrell Auxiliary Police, New Kensington Fire Dept. No. 1, Lower Burrell Fire Dept. No. 3, and was a life member of Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2 Fire Department. He was an active member of the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Hi-Hatters. Ed was a veteran of the Navy and his hobbies included playing Santa's helper, rebuilding old cars and attending car shows with his Pontiacs. He often donated his time playing DJ for charitable events.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Arnold Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a fireman's service at 7 p.m.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019