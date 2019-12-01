|
Edward S. Wilczek, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of New Kensington and the North Hills, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Edward was born June 15, 1945, in New Kensington, son of the late John J. Wilczek and Olive R. Wilczek. Ed graduated from New Kensington High School, Class of 1963, and earned an associate degree in interior design from Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where he later became an instructor. Ed was an exceptional designer and spent most of his career as a Realtor with Howard Hanna Real Estate. Ed followed the Steelers, and enjoyed entertaining his friends. He loved his sports cars and driving them around top down in the Florida sun. Edward is survived by a sister, Janice Carnes, of Upper Burrell; brothers, Thomas (Pamela) Wilczek, of New Kensington, and John (Jean) Wilczek, of Pittsburgh; and nephews, Brandon (Nicole) Wilczek and Connor Wilczek of Pittsburgh.
Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Burrell. All arrangements are by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019