Edward U. Kristoff, 81, of Springdale, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born July 5, 1938, in Superior, was a son of the late Urban and Mary Kurtik Kristoff and lived most of his life in Springdale. He was a retired equipment operator for the Pennsylvania Turnpike and a member of the Guardian Angels Parish of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Ed loved to feed the animals, especially his squirrels, rabbits and birds. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Kristoff; his daughter, Pamela Kristoff, of Natrona Heights; his three grandchildren, Miranda (Kris) Mullen, of Sarver, Arianna (Tyler) Lycett, of Vandergrift, and Zachary (Jayme) Lycett, of Natrona Heights; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Margaret Marsh, of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Olearchick, and two brothers, John and Andrew Kristoff. A private viewing and blessing service will be held Friday for the family with burial to follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are under the care of CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
