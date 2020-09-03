Edwin Rhodes, 71, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell, having worked for the city before retiring. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Myers) Rhodes; his son, Nathan Gavasto; and two stepdaughters, Lisa Ficca and Lori Robinson. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Rhodes; two sisters, Patricia (Tom) Sowinski; and his twin sister, Eleanor King. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Anna (Bulazo) Rhodes; and his brother, Ronald Rhodes. Private arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor. 724-335-6500.



