Edwin W. Walker, 87, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. He was born April 10, 1932, in Tarentum, to the late William G. and Elizabeth (James) Walker. He was a dedicated mail carrier for 31 years, in Lower Burrell, and New Kensington. He was a proud Army veteran, having serving his country in Korea. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed calligraphy, puzzles and was an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan. His most enjoyable moments were spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant child, Mary Christine; his two sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend for 60 years, Nancy Walker; his dear children, Sharon K. Sluser, of New Kensington, Gary E. Walker, of Alexandria, Va., Brian T. Walker, of New Kensington, and Suzanne L. (Josh Krall) Walker, of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. Everyone please meet at church. Interment with military honors by the U.S. Army and Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Foundation, 815 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019