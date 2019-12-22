|
Edward J. Rogers Jr., of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, unexpectedly, at his home. Edward was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Harrison Township, a son of the late Edward J. and Blanche E. (Boreland) Rogers Sr. A steelworker at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, West Leechburg works, Ed also was employed for a time at the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. A veteran of the Army serving during the Vietnam War, Ed was of the Presbyterian faith, and a graduate of Har-Brack High School in 1965. Ed enjoyed music, was a member of the Army Band, and he also enjoyed doing "magic shows" in the local area. He is survived by several cousins, Ronald E. (Margaret "Peg") Hanna, of Winfield Township, and Julia Rogers, of South Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two cousins, Charles Hanna and Mardelle Samay.
Visitation will be from 2 until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Philip A. Beck officiating. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019