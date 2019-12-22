Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwward Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwward J. Rogers Jr.


1947 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwward J. Rogers Jr. Obituary
Edward J. Rogers Jr., of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, unexpectedly, at his home. Edward was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Harrison Township, a son of the late Edward J. and Blanche E. (Boreland) Rogers Sr. A steelworker at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, West Leechburg works, Ed also was employed for a time at the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. A veteran of the Army serving during the Vietnam War, Ed was of the Presbyterian faith, and a graduate of Har-Brack High School in 1965. Ed enjoyed music, was a member of the Army Band, and he also enjoyed doing "magic shows" in the local area. He is survived by several cousins, Ronald E. (Margaret "Peg") Hanna, of Winfield Township, and Julia Rogers, of South Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two cousins, Charles Hanna and Mardelle Samay.
Visitation will be from 2 until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Philip A. Beck officiating. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -