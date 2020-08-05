Eileen L. Klein, 75, of Tarentum, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Eileen was born in Westmoreland County, and was a lifelong resident of Tarentum. She was always known by others to be funny, generous, loving and full of spunk. She is survived by her children, Douglas Lawrence (wife Julie) and Stacey Lawrence (wife Renie), and her grandchildren, Bronwyn, Alyssa, Loukas, Nickolas, Matthew and Zackary, and her great-grandchildren, Cole and Carter. She is smiling down on us with her parents, Arthur and Anna, and her brother, Szolton. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, New Kensington.



