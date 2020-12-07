1/1
Eileen R. Londino
1927 - 2020
Eileen Rose Latona Londino, 93, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born Aug. 9, 1927, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale "Patsy" and Providence (Lascola) Latona. She was the devoted wife for 40 years of Aldo V. Londino, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1989; loving and cherished mother of Paul Londino, who faithfully took care of her and made her home, and her special daughter, Leanne Distilo; daughter-in-law, Joanne Londino, wife of her dear son, Dr. A. Vincent Londino Jr., who sadly predeceased her in the year 2000; proud grandmother of Lisa Distilo Wycich, Anthony Distilo and his wife, Kim, Dr. A. Vincent Londino III, and Gregory Londino; adoring great-grandmother of Lucas Wycich, Zachary Wycich, Cori Anne Distilo, Isabella Distilo, and Noah Distilo; aunt of Deanna (David) Jones, Joseph R. Lettrich (Deborah) and Jeffery J. Lettrich (Theresa); she had many other wonderful nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Isabelle M. Clements and the late John Latona (Isabel). Eileen was a lifelong member of Mt. St. Peter Church, a 1945 graduate of New Ken High School, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and was an opera enthusiast. She always looked forward to spending time with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Anyone attending the Mass is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private in Plum Creek Cemetery. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. www.rossgwalker.com

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
