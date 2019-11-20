|
Elaine C. Jezik, 74, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home. She was born June 26, 1945, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Novak) Jezik. Elaine retired in 2019 after 15 years of service from Bayer in Indiana Township. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights. Elaine was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan. She is survived by her sister, Frances Anthony, of Natrona Heights; nieces, Pam (Bern) Passeltiner and Linda (Larry) Faulkner; and by her great-niece, Ashlynn Faulkner. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Louis, Carl and Edward Jezik; and by her sisters, Margaret Minarik and Dorothy Giovanni.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. John B. Lendvai. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019