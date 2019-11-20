Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Jezik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine C. Jezik


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine C. Jezik Obituary
Elaine C. Jezik, 74, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home. She was born June 26, 1945, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Novak) Jezik. Elaine retired in 2019 after 15 years of service from Bayer in Indiana Township. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights. Elaine was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan. She is survived by her sister, Frances Anthony, of Natrona Heights; nieces, Pam (Bern) Passeltiner and Linda (Larry) Faulkner; and by her great-niece, Ashlynn Faulkner. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Louis, Carl and Edward Jezik; and by her sisters, Margaret Minarik and Dorothy Giovanni.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Thursday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. John B. Lendvai. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. To send flowers to Elaine's family, please visit our floral section.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -