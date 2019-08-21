Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Elaine F. Touchberry


1937 - 01
Elaine F. Touchberry Obituary
Elaine F. Touchberry, 82, of Springdale, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in UPMC East Monroeville. She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Edward And Geraldine Marienfeld Griglak, and lived most of her life in Arnold and Springdale. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Kensington. Elaine is survived by a son, Chad (Jessica) Touchberry, of Kansas City, Kan.; daughter, Melissa Touchberry, of Arnold; granddaughter, Bailie Guida; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Guida and Brilee Baczynski; and two sisters, Deb (Mark) Smith, of Sarver, and Geraldine (partner Debra) Adamosky, of Springdale. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Touchberry.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
