Elaine F. Touchberry, 82, of Springdale, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in UPMC East Monroeville. She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Edward And Geraldine Marienfeld Griglak, and lived most of her life in Arnold and Springdale. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Kensington. Elaine is survived by a son, Chad (Jessica) Touchberry, of Kansas City, Kan.; daughter, Melissa Touchberry, of Arnold; granddaughter, Bailie Guida; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Guida and Brilee Baczynski; and two sisters, Deb (Mark) Smith, of Sarver, and Geraldine (partner Debra) Adamosky, of Springdale. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Touchberry.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019