Elaine Irene (Bing) Pettigrew, 61, of Lower Burrell, went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 27, 2019, at UMPC Shadyside, surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous battle with lymphoma. Elaine was born Feb. 25, 1958, in Westmoreland County, daughter of the late Thomas E. Bing Sr. and Lois (Plyler) Bing. Growing up in Lower Burrell, Elaine was a 1976 graduate of Burrell High School; she later graduated with dual Bachelors of Arts in computer science and business in 1980 from Butler University, Indianapolis, Ind. Elaine worked in information technology for the duration of her career, first as project lead for Allegheny Energy, later as a practice manager for business intelligence at Idea Integrations, and most recently as a director for workers compensation data warehouse for Coventry Workers Compensation Services, an Aetna company. Elaine truly loved what she did, often referring to work as her "therapy" during her recent treatment. Elaine was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh CLO and enjoyed attending musicals regularly with her husband; she also enjoyed cooking, never afraid of trying a new recipe, and exploring local eateries. Elaine was also an avid HGTV fan with dreams for future home renovations to accommodate her growing family. She also enjoyed summers at her family's camp along the Allegheny River. But, most of all, Elaine especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, all of whom were very near and dear to her heart; she so often referenced the greatest of gifts in having her family all together in one place. Elaine was one of the smartest, strongest, most resilient, selfless, loving, kind and caring women; she was strong in faith, confidently recognizing Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and she trusted God's perfect provision during every joy and sorrow, alike. Even during her courageous battle with cancer, she often pondered God's assignment for her in bringing others to Jesus along the way. God blessed this world with an amazing, woman, daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jerry Pettigrew, of Lower Burrell; son, Daniel Pettigrew, of Latrobe; daughter, Rebecca Pettigrew (and fiance Brandon Rabb), of Southern Pines, N.C.; son, Tim Pettigrew (fiancee Maura Perri), of Lower Burrell; step-grandson, Chase Rabb, whom she loved as one of her own; brothers, Thomas E. (Sharon) Bing Jr., of Arnold, and A. Brian (Deborah) Bing, of Gilpin Township; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Ed Newell of Amplify Church officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019