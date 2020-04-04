|
Born 95 years ago, Elaine Murtha Rowe passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Longwood Senior Care in Oakmont. She was born July 22, 1924, in Uniontown to the late Edward J. Murtha Sr. and Anne McIntyre Murtha. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry F. "Dutch" Rowe. Elaine is survived by her children, Richard (Martha) Rowe, of Raleigh, N.C., Leslie (Thomas) Johasky, of Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., and Nancy (Jeffrey) Johasky, of Lower Burrell; one sister, Mary Lou Murtha Rottler, of Greensburg; and various nieces and nephews. The joy of her life were her seven grandchildren, Eric Johasky (Leaa), Matthew Rowe (Brittany), Bethany Johasky Combs (Kevin), Jennifer Johasky Pavlick (Kevin), Jonathan Johasky, Emily Rowe Dawson (Patrick), and Caitlin Rowe Hogge (Quint); and 11 great-grandchildren, Jake and Julia (Eric and Leaa Johasky), Noah and Hudson (Matthew and Brittany Rowe), Emma, Madelyn and Harper (Jennifer and Kevin Pavlick), Warren, Edward and Elaine (Emily and Pat Dawson), and Olivia (Caitlin and Quint Hogge). Elaine was preceded in death by siblings, Edward J. "EJ" Murtha Jr., Anna Kate Murtha and Thomas P. Murtha. After graduating from high school, Elaine worked at Alcoa and later worked at Dutch Construction while raising three children in the beautiful home that she and Dutch built in New Kensington. She was a true lady, remembered for her good taste, style and gracious manners. Elaine served on the YMCA board of New Kensington, and Salvation Army board, and she was a member of PEO and Hill Crest Country Club. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary's Church in Lower Burrell, and also attended Mt. St. Peter's Church in New Kensington. The family would like to thank Joyce Wildi, her special friend, and caregivers from Right at Home and Heartland Hospice. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington. rossgwalker.com. Memorial donations may be made to Nephcure Kidney Foundation, 150 S. Warner Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406, and Salvation Army 1101 Fifth Ave., P.O. Box 317, New Kensington, PA 15068.