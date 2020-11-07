Elaine W. Baughman, 94, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. She was born in Belle Vernon, a daughter of the late Earl and Rachel (Mackey) Roberts. She lived in Lower Burrell for 65 years before moving to Tampa to be close with family. Elaine was a member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and frequently volunteered her time at the VFW, American Legion and the Veterans Hospital. Elaine was nicknamed "Twinkle Toes" in Tampa because she would dance and sing anytime music was playing. She is survived by her daughter, Lu Ann George, of Tampa, Fla.; her son, Doug Baughman, of Vandergrift; her daughter-in-law, Sally Baughman, of Lower Burrell; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 57 years, Ronald W. Baughman; and her son, Ronald L. Baughman. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon Monday, with the Rev. Kenneth Faust officiating, at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. Messages of condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
