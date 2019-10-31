|
Eldora B. Adams, 82, of Leechburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 14, 1937, in Leechburg and was a daughter of the late Dallas Tyler Sr. and Lilla P. Heard Tyler. Eldora was a 1955 graduate of Leechburg High School. She worked at Seton Hill Child Day Care, followed by seven years at Bell Telephone and another 16 years at Allegheny Ludlum as an inspector. She was a member and also a choir member at Second Baptist Church in Leechburg. She was also an active member and community event coordinator for the NAACP. She is survived by her children, Renee Adams, Tanya Adams, Janine (Robert) Lazere, John (Denise) Adams, Mark (Patty) Adams and Stacey Adams-Ballard; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding her in passing was her husband, John Richard Adams Sr.; sisters, Bessie Jones and Margaret Whiting; and brothers, John Tyler, Kenneth Tyler and Dallas Tyler Jr.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church, 282 State Route 66, Leechburg. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leechburg.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019