Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Eleanor A. Borish


1933 - 10
Eleanor A. Borish Obituary
Eleanor A. Borish, 85, of Frazer Township, passed away at home Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. She was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Leechburg to the late Frank L. and Mary L. (Putirka) Gaston. Eleanor lived most of her life in Frazer Township, where she was a homemaker, and also worked for a number of years at the former Gulf Research in Harmarville. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Creighton and enjoyed playing cards at the senior center in Brackenridge. Survivors include her children, Brian T. Borish, of Frazer Township, and Diane L. Taylor, of Tampa, Fla. Also surviving are her siblings, Bernard (Edith) Gaston, of Frazer Township, Betty Sharin, of West Deer Township, and Nancy (Albert) Kralik, of Russelton; a grandson, Jessie Faulkner, of Norwich, Conn., and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, John Borish in 1998, and James F. Borish in 2014; and siblings, Alois, Frank, Leonard and Mary Gaston and Frances Veltri.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at in Holy Family Church, Creighton. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
