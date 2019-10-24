Home

Eleanor A. Cortese


1933 - 06
Eleanor A. Cortese Obituary
Eleanor A. "Lorrie" (Wojcik) Cortese, 86, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. She was born June 16, 1933, in Natrona, to the late Stanley and Frances (Percenski) Wojcik. Lorrie was a member of Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, in Tarentum. She enjoyed working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, sewing, traveling and playing games with her entire family. Lorrie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Cortese; children, Debbie Jean (Kenneth J. "Ken") Hopkins, Diane Annette Wells, Carol Lynn (Gregory John "Greg") Estok and Kenneth James "Kenn" Cortese; grandchildren, Jennifer Kristine Hopkins (Steven Michael) Timmer, Amy Kathleen Hopkins and Samuel John Wells; great-granddaughter, Lydia Mariah Timmer; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers and seven sisters.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Holy Martyrs Church with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lorrie may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
