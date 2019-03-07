|
Eleanor C. Kantorski, 91, of Arnold, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born May 27, 1927, in New York, N.Y. to the late Mr. and Mrs. Miles Cable. Eleanor was a graduate of Plum High School. She enjoyed always being on the move. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Eagle's Ladies Auxiliary, the Elks Club in Tarentum and the White Star Club in Freeport. Survivors include her children, Barbara (Dave) Caruso, Mark (Andrea) Bougher and Bill Reese; grandchildren, Christina Jackel, Brian Bougher, Shawn Caruso and Nicole Hill. Her husband, Leo Kantorski Jr., preceded her in death in 2010.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019