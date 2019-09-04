Home

Eleanor DiGiacobbe


1935 - 04
Eleanor DiGiacobbe Obituary
Eleanor DiGiacobbe, 84, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Quality Life Services, in Apollo. She was born April 19, 1935, in West Tarentum, to Patrick and Mary (Martz) Fitzmaurice. Eleanor was a graduate of Springdale High School Class of 1953. Eleanor worked for 20 years for BP Gas in Natrona Heights and was a troop organizer in the Girl Scout Organization for many years. She leaves behind her husband of 62 and a half years, Anthony; daughters, Luann (Glenn) Rowan, Toni (Chester Rutkowski) DiGiacobbe and Ann Marie (Mark) Zeiler; grandchildren, Nicole (John) Sparks, Robert (Ashley Martinec) Jacob Zeiler and Claire (Matt) Adams; and three great-grandchildren, Brody, Chayse and Paizley Sparks; siblings, Patrick (Alice) Fitzmaurice, Margaret (Tom) Meyers, Barb Smail and Carol McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Fitzmaurice.
There will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are made through Science Care, Phoenix, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Eleanor be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.LBDA.org.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
