Eleanor Elizabeth Meako Means, 78, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Excela Health in Greensburg. She was born Saturday, June 21, 1941, in Leechburg, the daughter of the late Michael and Eleanor Grace Meako. She enjoyed cooking, loved to watch the Steelers and loved her cat (fur baby), Millie. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Redemer, of Avonmore, and Jim Redemer, of Union City; two grandchildren, Noah Redemer and Anna Redemer; a brother, Joe Meako and his wife, Fran, of Albion, Pa.; and several nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Means.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Lou Calandrella officiating. Interment will be held in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019