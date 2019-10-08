The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
More Obituaries for Eleanor Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor E. Means


1941 - 06
Eleanor E. Means Obituary
Eleanor Elizabeth Meako Means, 78, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Excela Health in Greensburg. She was born Saturday, June 21, 1941, in Leechburg, the daughter of the late Michael and Eleanor Grace Meako. She enjoyed cooking, loved to watch the Steelers and loved her cat (fur baby), Millie. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Redemer, of Avonmore, and Jim Redemer, of Union City; two grandchildren, Noah Redemer and Anna Redemer; a brother, Joe Meako and his wife, Fran, of Albion, Pa.; and several nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Means.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Lou Calandrella officiating. Interment will be held in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
