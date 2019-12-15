Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Eleanor K. Zabinski


1928 - 09
Eleanor K. Zabinski Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" K. (DeGuio) Zabinski, of Berea, Ohio, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 91 years of age. Eleanor was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Apollo, to the late Leopoldo and Theresa (Simonini) DeGuio. Eleanor was the loving wife of William (deceased); dear mother of Diane (David) Merchant and Doreen Day; and grandmother of David (Jean) Merchant Jr., Robert (Katie) Merchant, Eric (Jessica) Straw and Dylan (Alli Caraballo) Straw. Eleanor was a devout Catholic and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in East Vandergrift, recently attending St. Mary's Church in Berea, Ohio. She loved to bowl in her younger days, which carried over to recently being involved with Wii bowling--even winning a medal in her residence during a competition. She was a great cornhole player, enjoying the game immensely with her family. She also was an excellent craftsperson and gifted cook and baker, always making delicious meals and desserts. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosalie Spinelli, Victoria Barichello, Amelia Zanotti and Mary Zelenok; one sister and two brothers who died in infancy; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
