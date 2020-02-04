Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Eleanor DeLuca
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Eleanor M. DeLuca


1938 - 2020
Eleanor M. DeLuca Obituary
Eleanor M. DeLuca, 81, of Penn, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born March 22, 1938, in Penn and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ilene Mentzel Rager. Eleanor was a member of Ascension Church, Jeannette, and a member of the former St. Boniface Church in Penn and its Christian Mothers organization. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph DeLuca, in 2016; and brothers, Ernest and Donald Rager. She is survived by her sons, Michael DeLuca and wife Livvie, of Penn, and Joseph DeLuca and wife Michelle, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Laura, Alex and Rosalia DeLuca; a brother, Fred Rager and wife Becky, of North Huntingdon; sisters-in-law, Rose Rager, of Mercer, Irene DeLuca, of Wegley, and Catherine DeLuca, of Penn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Eleanor's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Hempfield Manor for all of the kind and compassionate care that Eleanor received during her time there. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ascension Church with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
