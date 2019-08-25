Home

Eleanor P. Canzano Obituary
Eleanor P. "Ellie" Canzano, 85, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in her home, with her loving family by her side. Born Oct. 27, 1933, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Miller) Walsh. Ellie was raised in Vandergrift, and was a 1953 graduate of Vandergrift High School. She worked as a bank teller at First Commonwealth Bank in Vandergrift for many years. Ellie was past president of the Kiski Area Band Boosters. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. Ellie loved bowling, traveling, and going to the casino. She was a member of local Bridge Clubs. Ellie most enjoyed spending time with her family, many friends, and her neighbors. In addition to her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her first husband, J. Earl Jacobs; second husband, Joseph Canzano; and her daughter, Barbra Rider. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Charles) Matocha, of Lower Burrell, Brenda (Dennis) Matuscin, of Apollo, and Tami (Bert) Majeran, of Lower Burrell; son, Lou (Debbie) Canzano; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Hartung, Lori (Matt) Bashioum, Adriane (Keith) Jenkins, Jim (Holly) Rider, Jason (Jen) Matuscin, Kristin (Dan) Turiak, Annie (Mike) Diller and Tony (Alayna) Canzano; great-grandchildren, Jake, Jon, Dylan, Charli, Brylee, Ethan, Emma, Case, Dane, Ava, Braiden, Logan, Austin, Jozie and Maggie; and her brother, Thomas Walsh.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
