1/1
Eleanor Simoncic
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor (Strawoet) Simoncic, 96, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born to her parents, the late Afteme and Mary Kovach Strawoet, Sept. 27, 1923, and has been a longtime resident of our community. She served her country in the Marine Corps and belonged to The Gaurdian Angels Parish-Our Lady of Victory Worship Site. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling with the Ally Cats and PPG leagues but especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her son, Douglas (Lori) Simoncic, of Tarentum; daughters, Mary (David) Sauers, of Indiana Township, and Nancy (Jeff) Lindo, of Indiana Township; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Simoncic was also preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse; three brothers, Harry, John and Eugene Strawoet; two sisters, Loretta Smith and Catherine Wenzel; her son, Donald Simoncic; and grandson, Austen Jon Laughery. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Deer Creek Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Springdale Food Bank or the charity of your choice. Sign the guestbook or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Service
04:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved