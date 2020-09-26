Eleanor (Strawoet) Simoncic, 96, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born to her parents, the late Afteme and Mary Kovach Strawoet, Sept. 27, 1923, and has been a longtime resident of our community. She served her country in the Marine Corps and belonged to The Gaurdian Angels Parish-Our Lady of Victory Worship Site. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling with the Ally Cats and PPG leagues but especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are her son, Douglas (Lori) Simoncic, of Tarentum; daughters, Mary (David) Sauers, of Indiana Township, and Nancy (Jeff) Lindo, of Indiana Township; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Simoncic was also preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse; three brothers, Harry, John and Eugene Strawoet; two sisters, Loretta Smith and Catherine Wenzel; her son, Donald Simoncic; and grandson, Austen Jon Laughery. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Deer Creek Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Springdale Food Bank or the charity of your choice
