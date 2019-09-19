|
|
Elenora Teresa (Golembiewski) York, 94, peacefully entered Heaven with her family by her side Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. A long time resident of Arnold, Elenora lived a simple and humble life. She worked as a custodian for the local school district, served as a grocery store clerk for more than 25 years at the local A/P and worked as a beautician. Elenora was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of Christian Mother's. She valued time with her family and served her church. Elenora was a very special person who always made people feel important and made something out of nothing. Elenora enjoyed making her special bread recipe and chocolate chip cookies on Saturday mornings to share with her family. Elenora was a loving wife to the late William A. York. She was a wonderful mother to her four sons and their families. She is survived by her sons and their families, William R. York Sr. (Sandra), Timothy J. York (Traci), Patrick A. York (Traci) and Lawrence York (Denise). Elenora was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Amy Trapani (Joe), Sophia and Joey; Tiffany Osborne (Doug) Aurura; William R. York Jr. (Misty), Brendan Marshall, William and Landon York; Jessica Henry (Gregory Sr.) Gregory Jr., Gavyn and Ganar; Jordan York (Alyssa), Jensen York and Jake York; Ashlee Moore (Justin) Nico and Ben; Patrick York, Krista and Alaina York. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. York; parents; twin sister, Elizabeth Gillespie; and brother, William Golembiewski.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 1400 5th Ave., Arnold. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in St. Mary's Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., Arnold.
Memories will not be forgotten. Elenora will be greatly missed.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019