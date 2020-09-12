Eleonore A. "Lori" Smith, 86, of Sarver, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, peacefully, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Lori was born in the community of Wabern in northern Hessen, Germany, Sept. 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Elisabeth (Edelmann) and Heinrich A. Lauterbach. She was the widow of Robert L. Smith, who passed in 2004. Lori owned and operated Christopher's Cleaners in Natrona Heights for 30 years. She retired in 2004 after the death of her husband. Lori was a lifetime member of the Tarentum Fraternal Order of Eagles. She enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets, puzzles, bowling and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Lori is survived by her daughter, Linda Lange, of Buffalo Township; three granddaughters, Lori Lange Zarichnak, of Freeport, Michelle and Tom Berkoben, of Buffalo Township, and Melody Smith, of Buffalo Township. She is also survived by her seven sisters, Gudren and Manfred Adler, Barbel Andersch, Margarete Ressel, Waltroud and Kurt Stritzke, Anita Widmer, Elke Frank, Brigitte Baukat and her brother, Walter and Margarete Lauterbach, all who still live in Germany. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Richard Lange, and a brother, Gerhardt Lauterbach. Special thanks to Nicole Welburn, Lori's niece, for communicating updates with all of the family in Germany. Also, to Rachel and Melissa from Concordia Visiting Nurses, Dr. Raptis, and all of the nurses and doctors at the Hillman Cancer Center and Shadyside Hospital for the exceptional care and patience they have provided over the past 15 months. At Lori's request, there will be no public visitation and a private burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery, in Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.