Elinor Hazlett


1925 - 08
Elinor Hazlett Obituary
Elinor Strauser Hazlett, 94, of Painesville, Ohio, formerly of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Painesville. Elinor was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Charleroi, to Clyde and Mary (Galbraith) Strauser. She was a homemaker and a member of Apollo United Presbyterian Church in Apollo. She enjoyed reading and was always caring for others. She is survived by her sons, Fred Hazlett Jr., of Mentor, Ohio, and Thomas Hazlett, of Hillsboro, Ore.; and grandchildren, TJ and Justin. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hazlett Sr. in 1999; her parents; and her brother, Wilbur Strauser.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
