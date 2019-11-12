|
Elio Da Pos, 93, of Arnold, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1926, in Vallada Agordina, Italy, the son of the late Celeste and Giovanna (Tomaselli) Da Pos. He immigrated permanently to the United States in 1948, and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1950-1952. He was a graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology and worked for Alcoa Corp. for 39 years, before retiring in 1991. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. He was the financial secretary of the Spartaco Club and was the president of the Bellunese nel Mondo Pittsburgh chapter. He had a long retirement, during which he enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing the violin, working around the house, spending time with his family, and getting together with friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Teresa (Luchetta) Da Pos; three sons, Frank (Mary Jo) Da Pos, John (Jamie) Da Pos, and Robert (Lori) Da Pos; and four grandchildren, Michael Da Pos, Elio J. Da Pos, Milana Da Pos, and Giulianna Da Pos.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayer of transfer will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at noon by a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.
