Elisa "Lisa" Camilli Egan, born in Pittsburgh and former longtime resident of Shadyside and later Fox Chapel, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, a few days short of her 90th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James Murray Egan; and their children, twin daughters, Marguerite "Mimi," of Guilford, Conn., and Luceille "Cici," of Squirrel Hill, sons, David (Delia Hanna), of Gibsonia, James "Jamie" (Connie Humphrey), of Pittsburgh, and Peter (Heather Morrow), of Winston Salem, N.C.; and eight grandchildren, Marguerite "Marney," Kathryn, DJ, Tim, Rachel, Jamie, Rose, and Elizabeth "Lilly," who all called her "Cookie" and in whom she took delight. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Susanne E. Humphrey, of Wellesley, Mass.; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, David J. and Marguerite (DeSimone) Camilli. She was a devoted daughter and carer of in-laws and elderly relatives and a fiercely loyal wife and mother on her family's behalf. Known for her sense of occasion and style, and as a writer of clever verses and thoughtful notes, she loved to entertain family and friends and was happiest socializing with everyone gathered around. A one-time elementary school teacher, she put great emphasis on education and reading, and in her later years she enjoyed being part of a book group at Fox Chapel Golf Club. With her husband, Murray, she was a decades-long season ticket holder at the Pittsburgh Opera and Pittsburgh Public Theatre. As the grandniece of maestro Antonio Modarelli, she was a supporter of the Pittsburgh Symphony from a young age. She served in leadership positions for several organizations, including Heart House, Linden Garden Club, where she was an active member for 60 years, and the Duquesne Women's Advisory Board. She graduated from Allegheny College, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Lisa/Mom/Cookie was the beautiful centerpiece of our family. Dearly loved, greatly missed, and forever in our hearts. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her grandson, the Rev. David J. "DJ" Egan, with private interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children or the Pittsburgh Opera.