Elisha M. Cooper, 35, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. Born April 7, 1983, she was the daughter of Steven and Rosalind (Zukas) Cooper. Elisha was a graduate of Orchard Hills Christian Academy, and Le Cordon Bleu-Culinary Institute of Pittsburgh. She was a chef for various restaurants. Elisha enjoyed skiing, camping and boating, and especially loved singing. She treasured time with her beloved sister, Kara, and liked spending time with her family and friends. Elisha was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James F. Cooper; and her maternal grandparents, Robert and Ruby Zukas. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Kara (fiance, Michael Long); brother, Nathaniel (Mona); niece, Alonah; and nephew, Eli. She also leaves behind many beloved friends.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Pastor Lora Kline will be officiating. Private interment will be in Brookland Cemetery, Allegheny Township, at the convenience of the family.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit us at www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary