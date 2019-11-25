|
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Sullivan, 79, of Allison Park, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Betty grew up on Polish Hill in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late John F. and Virginia (Rudzski) Jones, she was raised in a Polish household and was always very proud of her Polish heritage. Betty was the beloved wife for 59 years of James Sullivan Sr.; loving mother of Linda (James) Perneau, Karen (John) Aguiar, and James (Gwendolynn) Sullivan Jr.; amazing grandmother "Nana" of Bradley James Sullivan, Caitlin Perneau, Riley Aguiar, Trent Aguiar, Ashley Sullivan, Brynn Sullivan, and James E. "Trey" Sullivan III; sister of Lorraine (Robert) Beers, and the late Regis Jones and Tom Jones. Betty was a proud member of Oakmont Country Club since 1970. She fiercely loved her family and dear friends, bingo, bowling, slot machines, Disney World and the Christmas holiday.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. The family requests that everyone please meet directly at the church for the 10 a.m. Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200 Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019