Elizabeth Ann "Patsy" (Sadesky) Valasek, 76, formerly of Natrona and Brackenridge, passed away peacefully after saying the rosary with one of her classmates Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. Born April 4, 1943, in Harrison Township, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna J. (Chernan) Sadesky. Patsy graduated from St. Joseph High School, class of 1961, and she worked at Liberty Mirror until they closed. She was an usher and member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Patsy was well known for her infectious laugh. She certainly enjoyed life and traveling. Survivors include her cousins, Donna Mayes, Susan Scovern, Stanley, Leonard, Donald and Mary Ann Malak, and Edward Zembrzuski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Stephen Valasek, in 1998, and her sister, Antoinette Sadesky.
There is no visitation. A Mass Intention will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be private.
Please consider a donation in Patsy's memory to PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 2 Pine Street, Natrona, PA 15065, to help defray funeral costs. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019