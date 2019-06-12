|
|
Elizabeth B. Senulis, 90, of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 4, 1928, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of George C. Baker and Mathielda Stuve Baker. Betty had worked as an assistant supervisor for the United States Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Co. She was a former member of Stanton Heights United Methodist Church. Surviving are several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John L. Senulis, in September 1998.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Haven II Chapel at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Private interment was in Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Cabot United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 280, Cabot, PA 16023, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries Good Samaritan Endowment Fund, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 12, 2019