Elizabeth B. "Liz" Sullivan, 84, of Allegheny Township, formerly of Penn Hills, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Regis William Sullivan Jr.; mother of Kathie (Jerry) Tennant, Janet (the late George) Getsy, Linda (Gary) Melvin, Regis (Fran) Sullivan III., Dennis (Bonnie) Sullivan, and Michael (Sandy) Sullivan; grandmother of 13; stepgrandmother of two; great-Go-Go of 17; stepgreat-grandmother of one; great-great-Go-Go of one; also survived by nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and playing bingo.
Friends received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Susanna Parish. Entombment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019