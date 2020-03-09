|
Elizabeth Bzorek, 87, of Harwick, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Curtisville No. 2, was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Piter Bibri and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Bzorek graduated from Springdale High School in 1950. She worked for General Motors as a secretary until her retirement and later drove a school bus for 18 years. Liz was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and lifetime member of the Acme Slovenian Club and of the PNA. She enjoyed playing her button box for the Logans Ferry Button Box Club as well as on occasion with the Jack Tady Polka Band and listening to Polish and Slovenian music. Elizabeth also liked to travel on family trips to Wildwood, N.J., and especially to Europe with her husband, Frank. Liz and Frank are once again joyfully dancing to their beloved polkas and waltzes. Surviving her are loving son Frank (Diane) Bzorek, of Cheswick; special loving cousin Mary Hrobak, of Lower Burrell; sisters-in-law Esther Bibri, of West Deer, and Ann Stack, of Florida; her loving godchild, Lynette Revill (John) Longerini, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2016; one sister, Stella Puz; and three brothers Frank, Louis and Alex Bibri. A special thank you to everyone at Concordia in Cabot who took such good care of Liz. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Our Lady of Victory Church with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.