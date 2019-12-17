|
Elizabeth Emiline "Liney" VanTassel Walters, 97, of Avonmore, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Nursing in Leechburg. She was born Monday, June 26, 1922, in Rath Mill (Jefferson County) and was a daughter of the late John C. and Edith L. Kougher (Kocher) VanTassel. Elizabeth loved to travel. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and spending time with her family. She also loved to cook and bake. Before her retirement, she was employed in housekeeping for 10 years at Belaire Nursing Home. Prior to that, she owned and operated Walters Market on Dime Road in Vandergrift. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Herbert Leroy Walters; two children, Richard Walters, of Chesapeake, Va., and Jeannie Walters, of Liberty Borough; four grandchildren, Carye Walters and his wife, Bethany, of the Netherlands, Clark Walters and his wife, Tammy, of Chesapeake, Va., Melissa Bramhall and her husband, John, of North Huntingdon, and Rebecca Payne, of Liberty Borough; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ford and Rex VanTassel; her sister, Ruth Kocher; stepbrothers, Lawrence and Cecil Kocher; stepsister, Nadine Fink; and her stepfather, Ephrem "Eph" Kocher.
At Liney's request, there will be no viewing, and all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Memorial contributions can be made in Liney's memory to the Avonmore Senior Center, P.O. Box 153, Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
