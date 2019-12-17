The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. Walters


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth E. Walters Obituary
Elizabeth Emiline "Liney" VanTassel Walters, 97, of Avonmore, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Nursing in Leechburg. She was born Monday, June 26, 1922, in Rath Mill (Jefferson County) and was a daughter of the late John C. and Edith L. Kougher (Kocher) VanTassel. Elizabeth loved to travel. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and spending time with her family. She also loved to cook and bake. Before her retirement, she was employed in housekeeping for 10 years at Belaire Nursing Home. Prior to that, she owned and operated Walters Market on Dime Road in Vandergrift. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Herbert Leroy Walters; two children, Richard Walters, of Chesapeake, Va., and Jeannie Walters, of Liberty Borough; four grandchildren, Carye Walters and his wife, Bethany, of the Netherlands, Clark Walters and his wife, Tammy, of Chesapeake, Va., Melissa Bramhall and her husband, John, of North Huntingdon, and Rebecca Payne, of Liberty Borough; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ford and Rex VanTassel; her sister, Ruth Kocher; stepbrothers, Lawrence and Cecil Kocher; stepsister, Nadine Fink; and her stepfather, Ephrem "Eph" Kocher.
At Liney's request, there will be no viewing, and all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Memorial contributions can be made in Liney's memory to the Avonmore Senior Center, P.O. Box 153, Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now