Elizabeth J. Basista, 50, of New Kensington, passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Feb. 27, 1969, in Natrona Heights to Daniel J. and Jane E. (Bozich) Glamp, of New Kensington. Elizabeth lived her entire life in New Kensington, where she was a paraprofessional care aide for the New Kensington Arnold School District for 20-plus years. She was a member of New Kensington Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses and a 1987 graduate of Valley High School. Elizabeth earned an associate degree in graphic arts from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and also attended CCAC for additional classes in education. Elizabeth enjoyed camping and was very active in her faith and spent her life helping people. Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband of 27 years, Christopher C. Basista, and her son, Darren C. Basista. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Emma Glamp.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at New Kensington Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses, 890 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington, PA 15068, with Joseph Lyden officiating.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019