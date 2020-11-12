1/1
Elizabeth J. Ferguson
1930 - 2020-11-09
Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Ferguson was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. In the comfort of her home and surrounded by a loving family, she passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at age 90. Born to Thomas and Ann Dixon Shearon on Jan. 30, 1930, in New Kensington, Betty is now reunited with the love of her life, Ronald Duane Ferguson Sr., her husband of 54 years. Every day Betty displayed that her real and abiding passion was her family. She was the co-owner and secretary of Ferguson Heating and Air conditioning, supporting Ronald and her sons from the time of founding until her retirement in 2017. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and creating delicious meals and family favorites such as spaghetti and raisin cookies. Betty also loved the Lord and was an involved member of the Pine Run Presbyterian Church in Allegheny Township for more than 60 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her three sons, Ronald (Barbara) Ferguson Jr., Joseph (Elaine) Ferguson and David (Traci) Ferguson; grandchildren, Ronald Ferguson, Sara Ferguson, Kimberly Ferguson, Karen Ferguson, Christina (Chuck) McCrea and Nicholas (Alena) Ferguson; and great-grandchildren, Emily Hasbrouck, Olivia Hedden and Johanna McCrea. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Frye; and sister, Lois Choltko. Betty was loved by many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, PA 15613. All services were private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Private entombment was in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
I love you Aunt betty, I will miss you, you were the best Aunt anyone could have.
Elaine Berkoben
