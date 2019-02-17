Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Lucas


1959 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth J. Lucas Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Lucas, 59, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born July 30, 1959, in New Kensington to the late Joseph J. and Elizabeth J. Borkowski Kozlowski, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Lucas was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was a homemaker and previously worked as a realtor for Howard Hanna. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida during the winters, playing cards and games and above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Al Lucas; children, Michael (Hayley) Lucas, of Baltimore, Md., and Jessica (Ian) Christy, of West Leechburg; brother, Lawrence (Christine) Kozlowski, of Arnold; two sisters, Rosemarie (Lee) Stover, of Tyrone, Pa., and Linda McKenna, of New Kensington.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian funeral Mass in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
The family suggests donations made in her name to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, with a memo for Leukemia/Lymphoma research. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.