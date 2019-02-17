Elizabeth "Betty" J. Lucas, 59, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born July 30, 1959, in New Kensington to the late Joseph J. and Elizabeth J. Borkowski Kozlowski, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Lucas was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was a homemaker and previously worked as a realtor for Howard Hanna. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida during the winters, playing cards and games and above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Al Lucas; children, Michael (Hayley) Lucas, of Baltimore, Md., and Jessica (Ian) Christy, of West Leechburg; brother, Lawrence (Christine) Kozlowski, of Arnold; two sisters, Rosemarie (Lee) Stover, of Tyrone, Pa., and Linda McKenna, of New Kensington.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian funeral Mass in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

The family suggests donations made in her name to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, with a memo for Leukemia/Lymphoma research. www.RusiewiczFH.com.