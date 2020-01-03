|
Elizabeth J. Pesanski, 85, of Tarentum, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, following a brief illness. She was born Oct. 14, 1934, in Tarentum, to the late Peter and Catherine (Yannuzzi) Juliano. Elizabeth lived her entire life in the area, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, Christian Mothers and the church choir. Elizabeth graduated from Tarentum High School in 1952. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and a fan of daytime soap operas. She was also a soloist, sang on WKPA radio in New Kensington and also sang in the church choir of Holy Martyrs. Survivors include her children, Pamela M. Cromer, Gregory P. Pesanski, Jeffrey F. Pesanski, Amy Lee (Cole) Moretti and Michael P. (Billie) Pesanski. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Anne Pesanski.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E, 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
The family suggests contributions to the -Breast Cancer Awareness. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020