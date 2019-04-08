Home

Daugherty Funeral Home
324 4Th St
Freeport, PA 16229
(724) 295-3100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
48 Spruce Street
Natrona, PA
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Slivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Slivan


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth J. Slivan Obituary
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Slivan, 87, of Cabot, formerly of Natrona, Harrison Township, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Harrison Township to the late Walter J. and Wanda M. (Rzomp) Siewczak, and had resided in Natrona for most of her life. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Parish, St. Ladislaus Church, Natrona. In addition, she enjoyed spending time at the family camp, "Camp Killian," in Highland Township, Elk County, bingo, saying the rosary, trips to the casino in New Jersey and spending time with her grandchildren. Left behind to cherish Betty's memory are her daughter, Cindy (Robert) Swiklinski, of Brackenridge; her sons, Jeff (Kathy) Slivan, of Brackenridge, and James (Kathleen) Slivan, of Jefferson Hills; her grandchildren, Chad, Heather S., Jennifer, Sofia, Kristen, and Heather C.; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. "Dink" Slivan, whom she married Sept. 25, 1953, and who passed away July 10, 2013; daughter, Catherine; granddaughter, Sonya Jones; her brother, Robert J. Siewczak; and her sister, Mildred M. Rieger. At Betty's request, there will be no public visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Christian Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 48 Spruce St., Natrona, with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Committal service and entombment will follow in the Chapel at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery, Frazer Township. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 48 Spruce St., Natrona, PA 15065. To send a condolence, please visit daughertyfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
