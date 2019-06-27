Elizabeth J. Speer, 89, of Oakmont, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Westminster Place Presbyterian Senior Care. She was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Kittanning, to the late Cecil and Olive (Rau) Booher. She worked as a receptionist for Bell Telephone. Elizabeth was a 50-year member of the Apollo Eastern Star, treasurer of Sunday school class, first and second grade Sunday school teacher, Wafola class, cook for the Kiwanis Club and judge of elections in New Kensington. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards, baking and cooking for her family and friends and her trips to Maine to visit her son. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Virginia Martinek. She leaves behind her beloved children, Richard A. (Judith Frost) Speer, of Auburn, Maine, Pamela J. (William) Pish, of Lower Burrell, and Rebecca "Beckie" (Jim) Hess, of Lower Burrell; her dear grandchildren, Kathryn Speer, Bill (Gretchen) Pish, Steven (Ashley) Pish, Ellie Meighan, Jim (Megan) Hess and Matt Hess; and great-grandchildren, Jillian, Lexi, Allan and Elijah Pish.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where a service will be held at noon Saturday, with Pastor Susan Blank officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Presbyterian Senior Care Network for the Benevolent Fund, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139.