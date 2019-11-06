Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Apollo, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Plazio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth L. Plazio


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth L. Plazio Obituary
Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Kardos) Plazio, 91, formerly of Kiski Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born Dec. 12, 1927, in East Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Anna (Kromka) Kardos. Elizabeth lived in the Kiski Valley all of her life, and was a 1945 graduate of Washington Township High School. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church and the Jednota Society. Elizabeth enjoyed flower gardening and loved cooking, baking, crocheting, embroidery and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Sam M. Plazio, who passed away March 7, 2004; a grandson, Edward J. Helmanic Jr.; and her brothers, Paul J. Kardos, Patrick Kardos and Nicholas J. "Nick" Kardos. She is survived by her children, Antoinette (Michael) Carl, of New Bern, N.C., Elizabeth (Nelson) Rodgers, of New Bern, N.C., Samuel (Dale) Plazio, of Kiski Township, Nicholas (Diane) Plazio, of Union Bridge, Md., Michael (Geraldine) Plazio, of Pittsburgh, Paul (Beth) Plazio, of Kiski Township, Charles (Trina) Plazio, of Shelocta; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Carol) Kardos, of West Leechburg; sisters, Antoinette (Frank) Remaley, of North Huntingdon, and Loretta Kardos, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -