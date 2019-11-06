|
Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Kardos) Plazio, 91, formerly of Kiski Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born Dec. 12, 1927, in East Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Anna (Kromka) Kardos. Elizabeth lived in the Kiski Valley all of her life, and was a 1945 graduate of Washington Township High School. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church and the Jednota Society. Elizabeth enjoyed flower gardening and loved cooking, baking, crocheting, embroidery and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Sam M. Plazio, who passed away March 7, 2004; a grandson, Edward J. Helmanic Jr.; and her brothers, Paul J. Kardos, Patrick Kardos and Nicholas J. "Nick" Kardos. She is survived by her children, Antoinette (Michael) Carl, of New Bern, N.C., Elizabeth (Nelson) Rodgers, of New Bern, N.C., Samuel (Dale) Plazio, of Kiski Township, Nicholas (Diane) Plazio, of Union Bridge, Md., Michael (Geraldine) Plazio, of Pittsburgh, Paul (Beth) Plazio, of Kiski Township, Charles (Trina) Plazio, of Shelocta; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Carol) Kardos, of West Leechburg; sisters, Antoinette (Frank) Remaley, of North Huntingdon, and Loretta Kardos, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
