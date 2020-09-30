Elizabeth L. "Betty" Robson, 85, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 60 years of Edwin "Ed" Robson; loving mother of Cathie (James) Rich Jr., Jeff (Laura) Robson and the late Susan Robson; grandmother of Heather (Chris) Ross, Shae, Renee, and Bryce Robson; and great-grandmother of Taryn and Asher Ross. A special calling in Betty's life was her association with The Compassionate Friends for more than 30 years, and she was very active in church affairs at St. Susanna Catholic Church in Penn Hills. She received her master's degree from Fordham University in social work and also attended the College of New Rochelle. She and her husband Ed spent many years in competitive tennis, she was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed quilting, and was an excellent cook. Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing are required, and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish (North American Martyrs Church, 2526 Haymaker Road, Monroeville). Memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Compassionate Friends, P.O. Box 15495, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.