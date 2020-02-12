|
|
Elizabeth L. Scholl, 81, of Washington Township, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to the late Edward M. and Clementine Makowski Schuetz, and had been a resident of Washington Township since 2004, having previously resided in Melbourne, Fla. and Lower Burrell. Mrs. Scholl worked as a dental office manager and had also worked in Dillard's Department Store in Florida. She enjoyed shopping, jewelry, playing cards, gardening and, above all else, taking care of her home and family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Louis F. Scholl; three children, Bonnie (Ricky) Linsenbigler, of Lower Burrell, Tammy Scholl, of North Hills, and Sherry Sholl, of Austin, Texas; sister, Cynthia (David) Allenbaugh, of North Hills; and niece, Lisa (James) Goss. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in her name to The Shriners or local . www.RusiewiczFH.com.