Elizabeth L.V. Toperzer, 83, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 47 years of Curtis C. Toperzer; loving mother of Sharon (Greg) Bittinger, Diana (Grover) Strickler, and Paul (fiancee Sheina Hooks) Toperzer. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Elizabeth served on the Western Pennsylvania Safety Council for 15 years as secretary and an instructor. She was an elder, deacon, and clerk at Verona Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, Las Vegas, and traveling. Pymatuning Lake was one of her favorite places to enjoy during the summer.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019