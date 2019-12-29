Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Elizabeth L.V. Toperzer

Elizabeth L.V. Toperzer Obituary
Elizabeth L.V. Toperzer, 83, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 47 years of Curtis C. Toperzer; loving mother of Sharon (Greg) Bittinger, Diana (Grover) Strickler, and Paul (fiancee Sheina Hooks) Toperzer. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Elizabeth served on the Western Pennsylvania Safety Council for 15 years as secretary and an instructor. She was an elder, deacon, and clerk at Verona Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, Las Vegas, and traveling. Pymatuning Lake was one of her favorite places to enjoy during the summer.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
